Trivino was credited with the win in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Toronto after striking out one and allowing no hits and one walk over 2.1 innings of relief.

With Scott Effross (shoulder) unavailable and with the Yankees preferring to stay away from Aroldis Chapman after two straight poor outings, Trivino was called upon to finish out Sunday's contest. He entered a 2-2 game in the top of seventh with two outs and the bases loaded and proceeded to coax a groundout from Vladimir Guerrero, then watched as the Yankees plated to runs in the bottom of the seventh to put him in position for the win. Clay Holmes (back) won't be eligible to return from the injured list until next weekend, and with Chapman struggling of late and Effross being banged up, Trivino could find himself in the mix for a save chance or two over the next few days.