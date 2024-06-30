Trivino (elbow) has resumed throwing from a mound, per MLB.com.

Trivino was shut down from his throwing program in late April due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right elbow, though doctors confirmed via imaging that the reliever hadn't suffered any new damage to his UCL. The right-hander is making his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in early May of 2023, and he isn't expected to be back in the Yankees' bullpen until after the All-Star break.