Trivino (elbow) began throwing again Monday, Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media reports.
Trivino suffered a right elbow ligament strain early in spring and will begin the season on the injured list. Though he's started throwing again, the right-handed reliever is expected to be out until at least late April.
