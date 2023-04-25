Trivino (elbow) felt discomfort in his right elbow while rehabbing in Florida and will undergo further evaluation, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Trivino suffered a ligament strain in his pitching elbow during spring training but progressed to throwing bullpen sessions early in April and was coming close to facing hitters. However, the setback will presumably push back his return timeline. The right-hander is slated to see a team doctor Wednesday, per Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger, and that visit should provide some clarity about the extent of the latest issue.