Trivino (1-7) was tagged with the loss against Boston on Friday, allowing an unearned run on two hits in one-third of an inning.

After closer Clay Holmes blew another save opportunity in the ninth inning, Wandy Peralta came to the rescue to send the game into extra frames. New York failed to score in the top of the 10th, and Trivino gave up the winning run in the bottom of the frame on Tommy Pham's walkoff single. The run was unearned, but it was the first Trivino has given up since joining the Yankees on Aug. 2. With Holmes in danger of losing his closing spot, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Trivino -- who saved 10 games for Oakland prior to being traded -- could see some work in that role, though Aroldis Chapman would appear to be the more likely replacement.