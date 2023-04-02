Trivino (elbow) was able to throw off a mound Friday, James O'Connell of the New York Daily News reports.

Trivino opened the season on the injured list with a ligament strain in his right elbow. The right-hander is expected to miss most of April while recovering, but it's good news that the former Oakland stopper is able to get on the mound in the early part of the month. Because he missed so much of the spring, it's all but assured that Trivino will have to go on a rehab assignment before returning.