Luetge struck out two batters but allowed two runs on one hit and one walk over 1.1 innings Sunday and was charged with the blown save against Boston.

The left-hander wasn't used in a traditional save situation, coming in with two outs and New York clinging to a two-run lead in the top of the sixth inning. Luetge struck out Rafael Devers to end that frame, but he served up a two-run homer to Marwin Gonzalez in the seventh to allow Boston to tie the game. Despite a rough start to the campaign, Luetge has been mostly solid in his first MLB action since 2015, posting a 3.03 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB across 29.2 innings.