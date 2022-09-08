Luetge gave up three hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 2.1 scoreless innings to record his second save of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

The southpaw entered the game in the seventh inning with the Yankees ahead 4-1, and Luetge needed only 30 pitches (19 strikes) to wrap things up, getting three insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to make his job that much easier. The 35-year-old has been very effective lately in a long relief role, working more than one inning in seven of 11 appearances since the All-Star break and posting a 1.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through 17.1 innings over that stretch.