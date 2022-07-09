Luetge recorded his first save of the season in Friday's 12-5 win over the Red Sox, allowing a hit and a walk over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out six.

The Yankees held a 9-5 lead when Luetge took the mound and they just kept adding to it, so the 35-year-old was left in the game to notch a rare three-inning save. Luetge has only been scored upon once in 12 appearances since the beginning of June, posting a 0.51 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 17.2 innings over that stretch while also chipping in a win and two holds, but despite that success he remains in a fairly low-leverage role in the New York bullpen.