Luetge (2-0) was credited with the win Tuesday against Houston, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Luetge entered the contest in the sixth inning with the scored tied 3-3. He allowed a one-out single to Alex Bregman that was subsequently erased on an inning-ending double play. The Yankees then exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame, handing the left-hander his second win of the campaign. Luetge has been a solid contributor to the team's bullpen in his first big-league action since 2015, compiling a 3.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings.