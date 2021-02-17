The Yankees announced Wednesday that Luetge signed a minor-league contract with the organization that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

Luetge will get the chance to compete for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen, but his lack of recent big-league experience likely makes him an extreme longshot to win a role. He's bounced around a slew of organizations since his last MLB appearance with Seattle in 2015, with his most recent action in affiliate ball coming at the Triple-A and Double-A levels in the Diamondbacks system back in 2019.