Luetge has pitched three scoreless innings thus far in Grapefruit League action, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out eight.

No Yankee pitcher has been more dominant than Luetge, who has picked up eight of his nine outs via strikeout. The veteran southpaw is not on the 40-man roster and hasn't pitched in the majors since a one-outing stint with Seattle in 2015, so he remains a longshot to break camp with New York. However, Luetge is at least giving the club a reason to keep his name in mind while proving that he still has something left in the tank as he approaches his 34th birthday.