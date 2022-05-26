Luetge earned a hold against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Luetge handled the top of the eighth inning for New York and retired two batters around a walk to Trey Mancini. The left-hander finished with his third straight scoreless outing and his fourth hold of the campaign. He has appeared in four games over the past seven days after making only three appearances across the first 18 days of May.