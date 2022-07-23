Luetge (3-3) earned the win over the Orioles on Friday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon struggled through 2.2 innings, and Luetge was brought in to relieve him with the bases loaded and two outs in the third. Luetge got Austin Hays to foul out to end the threat, and he went on to pitch two more clean frames, allowing just one baserunner. The southpaw has gone at least two innings in three of his past seven outings and has allowed only two earned runs while posting a 17:2 K:BB over 12.1 frames during that stretch.