Luetge (1-0) earned the win Friday, allowing one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings versus Cleveland.
Starter Jordan Montgomery was unable to complete five innings, so Luetge picked up the win in a relief appearance. The 34-year-old reliever has a 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season. He's surrendered three home runs in seven appearances, but none in his last three outings. Luetge is likely to remain in a low-leverage role.
