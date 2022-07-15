Luetge (2-3) took the loss against Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out one batter in the 10th inning.

The teams played to a 4-4 draw through nine frames, and Luetge was tasked with putting the clamps on the Reds in the 10th. The left-hander was unable to do so, surrendering a pair of doubles and a single that collectively resulted in a trio of runs. Though the Yankees responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, they were unable to come all the way back and get Luetge off the hook. This was the first time since May 19 that Luetge allowed multiple runs in an outing. Between the two appearances, he had logged a 0.90 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings.