Luetge tossed three innings out of the bullpen against Tampa Bay on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four.

The left-hander came into the contest in the fifth inning with New York already down by five runs. He gave up a seventh-inning homer to Willy Adames but otherwise quieted the Rays' offense. Luetge has yielded at least one run in each of his three appearances this season and has a 7.20 ERA over five frames. However, there is some optimism to be found in his 6:0 K:BB.