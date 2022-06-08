Luetge (2-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins. He allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out zero over 1.2 innings.
After an early exit from starter Jameison Taillon, Luetge took over and pitched well, despite not accruing any strikeouts. He pitched well enough to earn the win, but his ERA still sits at 5.14.
More News
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Notches hold Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Earns win in relief•
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Secures first save since 2012•
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Covers two innings as opener•
-
Yankees' Lucas Luetge: Opening Wednesday's game•