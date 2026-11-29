Arraez and the Yankees agreed to terms on a three-year, $45 million contract Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees had to address their need at second base after Jazz Chisholm bolted to the Blue Jays on a one-year, $20 million contract Friday. Arraez, whom the Phillies acquired from the Giants in August, will now head to New York on the heels of a 2026 regular season in which he slashed .310/.345/.419 with 10 steals (in 11 attempts), six home runs and 64 RBI across 655 plate appearances. The addition of Arraez means Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero will likely operate as the depth utility options in the Yankees' infield.