Yankees' Luis Avilan: Invited to Yankees camp
Avilan joined the Yankees on a minor-league deal Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Avilan will get an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. The veteran lefty owns a career 3.28 ERA over eight big-league seasons, though that number came in at 5.06 in 32 innings for the Mets last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...