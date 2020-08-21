site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Luis Avilan: Out with shoulder inflammation
RotoWire Staff
Avilan hit the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Friday.
The severity of the issue is not entirely clear, but Avilan will be out until at least the final day of August. He's posted a 4.32 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 8.1 innings of work this season.
