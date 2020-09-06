The Yankees re-signed Avilan (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Sunday.
The Yankees dropped Avilan from their 40-man roster last week, but as manager Aaron Boone hinted would be the case, the organization brought the lefty reliever back on a minor-league deal. Avilan posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over his 10 appearances out of the New York bullpen before he was shut down two weeks ago with left shoulder inflammation and then released. The Yankees' decision to re-sign him suggests he's healthy again, and Avilan could move back up to the big-league roster if New York is in need of another experienced bullpen arm at some point.