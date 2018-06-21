Cessa (oblique) was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Thursday's game against Seattle.

There has been no corresponding roster move as of yet, but Cessa's name is listed on the Yankees' lineup card, signaling his return from an oblique strain that has cost the right-hander over two months of action. During his most recent rehab outing, Cessa allowed just one run (zero earned) off two hits while adding four strikeouts across four innings with Double-A Trenton. It's expected that he will return to a middle relief role with the Yankees for the time being, though he does have the ability to make a spot start if necessary.

