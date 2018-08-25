Cessa will serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Cessa will be on call if J.A. Happ or Sonny Gray get chased from their start as a long man out of the bullpen. Across nine appearances (four starts) with the Yankees this year, he's logged a 5.60 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 21:11 K:BB over 27.1 innings.