Cessa could be called upon out of the bullpen for Thursday's matchup against the Red Sox, but if he isn't needed, he'll likely draw the start for Saturday's game, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cessa was called up from Triple-A on Thursday after J.A. Happ (illness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Cessa has been deployed as both a reliever and starter in 2018, so he'll be ready to take on either role during his stint in the big leagues. Depending on how Thursday's matchup pans out, Cessa appears likely to get the nod Saturday at Fenway.