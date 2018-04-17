Cessa was recalled to the majors Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cessa was up with the Yankees earlier in the month and was supposed to start over the weekend, but he missed his opportunity when both his initially scheduled appearance Saturday and the rescheduled game Sunday were postponed due to inclement weather. He's now back with the big club, presumably in a bullpen capacity. A corresponding move has not yet been announced.

