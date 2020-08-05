The Yankees activated Cessa from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Cessa was revealed July 4 to have tested positive for COVID-19, but just days later, he declared himself asymptomatic. The workouts he missed while he was quarantining and waiting to clear MLB's COVID-19 protocol still prevented Cessa from cracking the Opening Day roster, but he's now had sufficient time to get ramped up. He'll assume a spot in the bullpen and should serve as a useful multi-inning option for the Yankees.