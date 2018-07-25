The Yankees recalled Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Cessa assumes the rotation spot of Domingo German, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. The 26-year-old has dazzled in three starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season with a 1.42 ERA, 17:2 K:BB and a .154 batting average against over 19 frames, but he has been less impressive over his 16 career starts in the big leagues (4.37 ERA in 82.1 innings). He'll likely have a short leash in the rotation and may need to find success right away to guarantee himself future starts.