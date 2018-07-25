Yankees' Luis Cessa: Called up ahead of start
The Yankees recalled Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Cessa assumes the rotation spot of Domingo German, who was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend. The 26-year-old has dazzled in three starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season with a 1.42 ERA, 17:2 K:BB and a .154 batting average against over 19 frames, but he has been less impressive over his 16 career starts in the big leagues (4.37 ERA in 82.1 innings). He'll likely have a short leash in the rotation and may need to find success right away to guarantee himself future starts.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Will join big-league rotation•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Officially recalled for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Set to start Monday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned after spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...