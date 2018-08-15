Cessa was officially recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

As expected, Cessa will rejoin the Yankees rotation for Wednesday's start against Tampa Bay with CC Sabathia (knee) on the disabled list. Cessa's stay in the big leagues will likely be a short one since the club has a couple off days next week. Across eight appearances (three starts) this year, he's logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

