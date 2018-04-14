Cessa will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Detroit, Billy Witz of The New York Times reports.

Cessa will take the mound for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader following Luis Severino's start in the afternoon game. Initially, Cessa was scheduled to pitch Saturday, but inclement weather postponed the outing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories