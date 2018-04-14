Yankees' Luis Cessa: Confirmed for Sunday's start
Cessa will start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against Detroit, Billy Witz of The New York Times reports.
Cessa will take the mound for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader following Luis Severino's start in the afternoon game. Initially, Cessa was scheduled to pitch Saturday, but inclement weather postponed the outing.
