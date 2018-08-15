Yankees' Luis Cessa: Confirmed to start Wednesday
Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and start Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Rather than turning to the struggling Sonny Gray to start in place of the injured CC Sabathia (knee), the Yankees will summon Cessa from the minors to fill the void in the rotation. Sabathia's situation doesn't look to be particularly worrisome, so Cessa may be in line for only a brief stay with the big club. In his prior three starts with the Yankees this season, Cessa has gone 1-2 and has allowed five runs on 12 hits and five walks over 14.1 innings.
