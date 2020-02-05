Yankees' Luis Cessa: Could fill open rotation spot
Cessa is in discussions for the Yankees' fifth starter spot to begin the season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
With James Paxton (back) and Domingo German (suspension) both out until at least May, the fifth spot in the Yankees rotation is open for competition. Cessa served as an occasional opener for New York in 2019, primarily being used out of the bullpen the 27-year-old recorded a 4.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB across 81 innings. Nonetheless, in four straight seasons with the Yanks, Cessa has proved to be unafraid of the bright lights and capable of chewing up innings beside a mighty supporting cast in the Yankee bullpen.
