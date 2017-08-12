Play

Cessa is an option to take Masahiro Tanaka's spot in the starting rotation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cessa was sent down to Triple-A after posting a 4.83 ERA over nine outings (four starts) with the Yankees, but could provide the most feasible option to take the mound Monday against the Mets. The right-hander struggled tremendously in his four starting chances this season, going 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, so he would likely only fill in for a couple starts before being replaced. Reliever Bryan Mitchell is the other option to take over for Tanaka.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast