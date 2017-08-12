Cessa is an option to take Masahiro Tanaka's spot in the starting rotation, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Cessa was sent down to Triple-A after posting a 4.83 ERA over nine outings (four starts) with the Yankees, but could provide the most feasible option to take the mound Monday against the Mets. The right-hander struggled tremendously in his four starting chances this season, going 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, so he would likely only fill in for a couple starts before being replaced. Reliever Bryan Mitchell is the other option to take over for Tanaka.