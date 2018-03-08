Yankees' Luis Cessa: Dealing with stiff neck
Cessa was scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest against the Mets due to a stiff neck but is expected to take the hill for Saturday's rematch, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern over Cessa's status as manager Aaron Boone was confident enough to give him the start for Saturday's outing. The 25-year-old will likely begin the 2018 campaign as an inning-eating out of the bullpen with the capability to make spot starts for the Bronx Bombers.
