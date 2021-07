Cessa (3-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Phillies after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, walking two and fanning one.

Cessa might have allowed two baserunners, as he walked Bryce Harper in the fifth and Rhys Hoskins in the sixth, but he still got the job done while posting a second straight scoreless outing. The right-hander has been pitching at a high level over the last few weeks, going 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP across 17.1 innings in 12 outings since the beginning of June.