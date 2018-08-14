Yankees' Luis Cessa: Expected to join rotation
Cessa will likely enter the starting rotation after CC Sabathia (knee) was placed on the disabled list Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
Cessa has made eight appearances (three starts) for the Yankees this season, and he owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 24 innings. With Sabathia on the shelf for at least the next 10 days, Cessa figures to slot in near the back end of the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Available out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Returns to New York•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Takes loss despite solid effort against Rays•
-
Yankees' Luis Cessa: Called up ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...