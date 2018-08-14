Cessa will likely enter the starting rotation after CC Sabathia (knee) was placed on the disabled list Monday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Cessa has made eight appearances (three starts) for the Yankees this season, and he owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 17 strikeouts across 24 innings. With Sabathia on the shelf for at least the next 10 days, Cessa figures to slot in near the back end of the rotation moving forward.