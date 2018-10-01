Cessa (1-4) took the loss against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while recording only one out. He did not record a strikeout or walk a batter

Cessa threw only 14 pitches to six batters as the Red Sox wasted little time showcasing their aggressiveness. The 26-year-old was unlikely to have an elongated outing regardless as the Yankees opted to use six relievers to get through the blowout, but it's a disappointing performance nonetheless. Cessa finishes the regular season with a 5.24 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB over 44.2 major-league innings.