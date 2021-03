Cessa has served up three home runs across 7.1 spring innings, and he has posted a 7.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB.

Cessa's K:BB ratio is promising, but he'll need to keep the ball in the park to have a successful season. The right-hander has had issues with the long ball in the past -- he registered a HR/9 of 1.56 or higher three times between 2016 and 2019 before improving to a 0.83 HR/9 last season.