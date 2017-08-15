Yankees' Luis Cessa: Heads to DL
Cessa was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a ribcage injury.
While the injury wasn't thought to be anything serious at first, Tuesday's MRI results proved otherwise, and Cessa will in fact need a stint on the disabled list to get back to full strength. The Yankees haven't specified the severity of his ailment at this point, so he remains without a firm timetable for return, though he'll be eligible for activation Aug. 24. Caleb Smith was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
