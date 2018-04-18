Cessa was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left oblique strain, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cessa suffered the oblique strain while pitching in relief during Tuesday's lopsided loss to the Marlins. The severity of the strain hasn't been revealed, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Cessa miss multiple weeks with the injury.

