Yankees' Luis Cessa: Likely destined for relief duty
Cessa could spend much of the 2019 season in the bullpen, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Cessa primarily developed as a starter in the Yankees' farm system, but he's been used as both a starter and a reliever in the majors. With numerous veteran options ahead of him in the rotation pecking order, it seems like a forgone conclusion that Cessa will spend more time relieving than starting, though injuries certainly can change that outlook. The right-hander produced a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 K/9 in five starts last season (18 innings), compared to a 4.39 ERA and 8.8 K/9 in 26.2 relief innings.
