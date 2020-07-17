Cessa (illness) appears to be headed to New York to rejoin the Yankees, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Cessa was placed on the 10-day injured list July 8 as a result of testing positive for COVID-19, though he was reportedly asymptomatic. While the right-hander appears ready to rejoin the team, it's unclear when he'll be cleared to play. Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal when discussing the timetables for Cessa and DJ LeMahieu (who has also been out as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus).