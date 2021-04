Cessa has allowed only one earned run across 7.2 innings this season while racking up a 12:5 K:BB.

The right-hander has issued five walks in the early going, but he has also racked up 12 strikeouts across 7.2 frames. That's a surprisingly high number given the fact that Cessa has never averaged a strikeout per inning in any of his five previous big-league seasons. He is primarily used in middle innings, so Cessa isn't a fantasy target despite his strong performance thus far.