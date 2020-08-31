Cessa earned the save in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets, retiring the only batter he faced via strikeout.

After the Yankees took a four-run lead on a grand slam by Gary Sanchez in the top of the eighth inning, Jonathan Holder allowed a run in the bottom of the frame. When the Mets subsequently loaded the bases, the Yankees summoned Cessa to get the final out. He worked a 3-2 count to Wilson Ramos before striking the pinch hitter out. The save was the fourth of Cessa's career and first this season. He isn't likely to get many additional chances given the presence of Aroldis Chapman on the roster.