Cessa was credited with the save in a three-inning appearance against Toronto on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five.

Cessa was brought in with the Yankees leading by five runs in the seventh inning and closed out the win, throwing 30 of 43 pitches for strikes. He gave up a solo home run to Reese McGuire while striking out five of the 12 batters he faced. After shuffling between a starting role and the bullpen during his first three seasons, Cessa has been used exclusively as a reliever in 2019, compiling a 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB over 58.1 innings.