Cessa was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to the big-league club on Monday, as he'll start the second game of the doubleheader against Baltimore.

As expected, Cessa will get the nod for Game 2 of the doubleheader, as he'll make his second sport start of the season. He's made five appearances in the major leagues this year, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with nine strikeouts over nine innings.