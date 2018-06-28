Yankees' Luis Cessa: Optioned after spot start
Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Wednesday's spot start against the Phillies. He gave up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings.
This move makes sense, as Cessa was just making a spot start and would be unavailable in relief for the next several days if he remained on the 25-man roster. The 26-year-old righty could serve as a swing man again later this season for the Yankees, or he could be used as a low-leverage reliever.
