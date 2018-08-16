Cessa was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Cessa was sent back to the minors after his spot start Wednesday with CC Sabathia only expected to miss one turn through the rotation. The 26-year-old took the loss against the Rays, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.1 innings. He'll be an option to make a spot start or serve as a long reliever down the stretch.

